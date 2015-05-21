Watch Christina Aguilera impersonate Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Cher

We all know Christina Aguilera for her incredible singing voice, recently it was some other voices she did that caught our attention. The Voice coach showed her impressive skills by doing spot-on impersonations of stars like Miley Cyrus and Cher.

In a new promo for her hit TV show, the "Dirrty" singer put her hair in high buns and donned a foam finger showing off her best southern accent to imitate Miley. "We're going to learn how to twerk," Christina said in the hilarious clip. "Slap it up, flip it, rub it down. It's going to be a party in the U.S.A."

Photo: YouTube/The Voice

Next up was her take on Sia. The blonde beauty donned the singer's famous large white wig and pretended she couldn't see behind the large coif. The 34-year-old also took on another eccentric singer, Lady Gaga, by wearing her famous red lace outfit. Christina even went so far as being carried in by a stage hand. "I have a meat dress that's going to stick to this thing like seran wrap," Christina joked about the famous spinning judge's chair.

Photo: YouTube/The Voice

Perhaps her best impression was of her Burlesque co-star, Cher where she wore a large wig reminiscent of the iconic singer's 80's hair-do. As the singer, who just turned 69 on May 20, Christina joked about her fellow Voice coaches, mispronouncing Blake Shelton's name and inquiring as to whether Adam Levine was her accountant.

Photo: YouTube/The Voice

Of course, Christina couldn't resist impersonating former fellow Mouseketeer Britney Spears, an impression she has done before. "Hey ya'll! Join team Britney," she joked wearing the famous "Hit Me Baby One More Time" school-girl outfit. "It will be super fun."

Watch the hilarious video below: