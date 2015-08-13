Celebrity book club: Beach reads from Jen Aniston, Emily Blunt and more By Jordi Lippe

As you prepare to hit the beach this summer, it's important to remember shades, sunblock and, of course, some good reading material. And since celebrities seem to know everything when it comes to what's hot and trendy, we figured we'd turn to some of them to get some book recommendations.

From informative non-fiction to recipes and mysteries, stars like Reese Witherspoon and Lena Dunham have you covered with a variety of options to choose from to beat the heat.

"Have y'all read #LUCKIESTGIRLALIVE," Reese wrote on her Instagram about her latest literary endeavor Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll. "My description? It was the most non-stop nail-biting crazy train of a book with one of the most intriguing characters I have read in a long time! (So it makes sense I feel pretty LUCKY that @pacificstandardfilms is going to produce it!!) #BookClub#StayTuned#LuckiestGirlAlive."

Apparently stories with female heroines are popular this season as Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza's book The Knockoff has caught the eye of fashion icon Zac Posen and has been said that it "makes The Devil Wears Prada look like My Little Pony ."

Speaking of the Devil Wears Prada, star of the film adaptation Emily Blunt has taken her love of reading to a whole new level this year. Along with her sister Felicity, the two have teamed up to help promote a novel initiative to get people talking about their favorite books by females ahead of this year's Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction. While Emily’s top pick for the #ThisBookClub campaign is A Visit From the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan, "bookworm" Felicity is pushing for Kate Atkinson's Life After Life. When it comes to humor, the siblings are on the same page.

So whether it's an iPad, Kindle or good old fashion book, these are the top 10 summer reading recommendations from celebrity book worms.

