Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's top fashion moments

Since they began dating in Spring 2012, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood. <br>Kanye, who designs his own clothing collection, often gives his wife style advice and encourages her to wear more daring looks. <br>Click through our gallery to see the couple's most fashionable moments.
Earlier on in the relationship, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian glowed as a new couple while attending the Angel Ball in New York back in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple attended the 2014 GQ Men Of The Year awards at The Royal Opera House in London where Kim was honored as the "Woman of the Year" and received even more attention for her sheer Ralph & Russo high-waisted skirt and Atsuko Kudo black latex bodysuit. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kanye was affectionate as ever with Kim at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5, 2014. The reality star wore a jewel-toned Lanvin strapless gown and Kanye rocked a tuxedo by the same designer. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple arrived at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles sparking quite the media frenzy over Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier robe gown. <brPhoto: Getty Images
Front row and the center of attention with Kim's freshly bleached bob and matching black outfits, the duo attended the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The pair shared their love of fashion perched front row at the Lanvin show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015 on March 5. Kim showed off her new blonde bob while Kanye kept it casual in a sweatshirt. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The pair took a moment to pose on the plaid carpet before taking their front row seat during the Balenciaga runway presentation during 2015 Paris Fashion Week in March. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The two continued their Paris Fashion Week glamour tour coordinating their looks along the way. Kim belted her black body pantsuit contrasting her platinum blonde hair front row at the Givenchy show. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Mr. and Mrs. West attended the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York in April. Kim donning an eye-catching Sophie Theallet gown and Kanye in a unique velvet tux. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The recording artist and the TV personality attended the 2015 MET Costume Institute Gala in May, both wearing Roberto Cavalli. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kim and Kanye coordinated in all black Balmain ensembles for the the 2015 BET Awards. <br>Photo: Getty Images
In her first public appearance since giving birth to Saint, Kim looked incredible wearing a nude and silver sequin dress and a white fur coat. To finish off the look, which was put together by Kanye, the reality TV star wore a long platinum blonde wig. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Another gala, another incredible outfit combo! For the 2016 Met Ball the couple coordinated in silver sequinned outfits. The stylish pair both opted to wear support their good friend Olivier Rousteing, creative director for Balmain, and wear pieces made by thr fashion house. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For British Vogue's Centenary gala dinner at Kensington Gardens in May 2016, Kim went for a see through green gown with a botanical motif, and Kanye wore a dark suit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A night at the opera: Kim donned a goddess-like one shouldered gown for the 'La Traviata' Premiere at Teatro Dell'Opera in Rome, Italy, and her famous date stuck to his signature tux and brown suede boots combination. <br> Photo: Getty Images
