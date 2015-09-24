Jennifer Aniston shares a day in her life: Dogs, exercise and some good food

Ever wonder what Jennifer Aniston's day is like? Well, the actress just shared insight into her A-list Hollywood life. The notoriously private starlet took over the Instagram account of haircare product company Living Proof for the day, showing off her meals, workout routine and even revealing something surprising about herself.

Jennifer is engaged to actor Justin Theroux Photo: Getty Images

CLICK ON THE PICTURES TO SEE FULL GALLERY:

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc

After her healthy breakfast, Jen worked up a sweat with some barre exercises. "A little barre work with my beauty," she wrote alongside a photo of a yoga mat, medicine ball and two-pound weights. The "beauty" the Friends alum is referring to is her adorable dog who was strategically placed on the mat.

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc

We later got a glimpse of Jen's other pup Sophie as she shared a photo of the pet looking up to the star who was holding a light snack. "Sophie loves a cucumber," Jen wrote.

The health-nut also showed off her "perfect salad" for lunch, which was comprised of bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese and pistachios. Another favorite of the actress? Eggs! Jen posted a photo of a bucket of eggs from the chickens she and Justin own. "Our chickens have been very hard at work," she captioned the pic.

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc

Although surprising to think of a Hollywood actress raising chickens, Jen is proud of her mini-farm and even presented Conan O'Brien with a few eggs when she stopped by his show in 2013. In an interview with GQ magazine that same year, Jen's soon-to-be husband Justin Theroux explained how the pair became amateur farmers. "We inherited the chickens from the previous owners," the actor explained. "They were like, ‘Of course we'll get rid of the chickens,' and we said, "Are you crazy? Don't get rid of the chickens. That's half the reason we wanted this place.'"

Aside from showing off her farming skills, Jen also proved she's up-to-date on social media trends despite not having her own accounts. She partook in "Throwback Thursday" by posting her own old picture in a floral dress writing, " #tbt to a time before we had Living Proof."

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc

It wouldn't be a full day without a little shout-out to her fiancée . "Sent from my love... JT and cast Living 'the' Proof in Austin's intense humidity #LEFTOVERS," she captioned a pic Justin sent her from set of Living Proof products.

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc

She closed off her day with reading The Girl on the Train and showing one last hair product at 9:35 p.m. writing, "Time for a Night Cap. Thanks for letting me dip my toe in the world of social media for a day. Goodnight, Instagram...with love, XO jen."

Click on the picture below to see all of the photos from Jen's day:

Photo: Instagram/@livingproofinc