Naomi Campbell rings in her 45th birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio

Naomi Campbell rang in her 45th birthday in true supermodel style on Saturday with a setting fit for a fashion queen: Château Saint Jeannet, a spectacular 11th-century fortress perched on a hill just outside Nice, France. Helping her celebrate were some of her most famous showbiz friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adrien Brody, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Singer Mary J. Blige, another A-lister at the exclusive bash, shared a photograph of herself joined by Leo and the iconic guest of honor on Instagram, writing alongside the snap: "One of my favorite actors of all time and our generation @leonardodicaprio! Great people great party!"

One of my favorite actors of all time and our generation @leonardodicaprio! Great people great party! @iamnaomicampbell #Cannes Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) el 23 de May de 2015 a la(s) 9:51 PDT



Captioning another shot of herself posing with the birthday girl, the "No More Drama" diva wrote: “Happy Birthday @iamnaomicampbell!! Thank you for sharing this special day with us. What a beautiful party love you!!!”

Looking as fabulous as ever, Naomi was the belle of the ball in an Atelier Versace haute couture gown featuring a swirl of beaded silk interspersed with nude panels. Wearing her hair in a poker-straight Cleopatra style with blunt bangs, she set the one-shoulder dress off with stacks of exotic silver bracelets.

Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) el 23 de May de 2015 a la(s) 8:01 PDT



The supermodel also let fans in on the party, sharing a series of pictures from her soirée, including one shot of herself sitting at an elaborately-designed table and another of her birthday cake: a personalized raspberry and blackberry confection that read "Happy birthday Naomi" in cream.

She also posted a special thank you to her friends on Instagram after the massive celebration that was spun by DJ M.O.S, writing,"#BestBirthday in the world. Thank you all who made it happen."

Happy Birthday @iamnaomicampbell!! Thank you for sharing this special day with us. What a beautiful party love you!!! #Cannes Una foto publicada por Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) el 23 de May de 2015 a la(s) 9:45 PDT



An insider confirms to HELLO! that R&B singer Mary serenaded guests. "You are one of the most beautiful women to walk the earth, and I am honored to be your friend and know you," she told Naomi.

The castle's decor, designed especially for the occasion, had such lavish touches as red rose-covered walls, a swimming pool filled with baubles and a backdrop of hundreds of magazine covers featuring none other than Naomi.

This isn't the first time luxurious Château Saint Jeannet has set the scene for a star-studded event. The fairytale fortress is apparently a celebrity fave, with previous clients reportedly including pop superstar Madonna.