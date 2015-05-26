Lewis Hamilton's model 'crew' in Monaco: Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid

With a host of supermodels mingling in the VIP section, the Monaco Grand Prix isn't just about the action on the track. Zooming into Monte Carlo, models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne set pulses racing as they got into the spirit of the event.

British model Cara made quite an impression, zipping herself up into a hot pink Tag Heuer racing suit and hopping into the cockpit of the McLaren Honda in the pitlane before the race began with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Model Cara Delevingne with Irina Shayk's soccer star ex, Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, red-hot Kendall, 19, led her trio of covergirls, wearing sunglasses and a halter-neck paisely Zimmermann jumpsuit as she made her way through the sidelines flanked by friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Kendall Jenner flanked by fellow beauties Gigi and Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images

The ladies that also included Hailey Baldwin were there to cheer on good pal, F1 star Lewis Hamilton – ex-love of Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. The models took to social media to send their support to the 30-year-old, who was also hanging with the girls at the glitzy amfAR gala.

We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ. #TEAMLH Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) el 24 de May de 2015 a la(s) 8:28 PDT

Wearing caps emblazoned with the logo of his Lewis' team, Mercedes, the bevy of catwalk queens crowded around him for some fun snapshots. Gigi, 20, posted one pic with the caption: "We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ. #TEAMLH."

Her 18-year-old sister Bella echoed the sentiment posting her own tribute, in which the girls held up one finger to the camera. "You're #1 in our book....and every other book ever @lewishamilton."

You're #1 in our book....and every other book ever @lewishamilton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ... Una foto publicada por Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) el 24 de May de 2015 a la(s) 9:51 PDT

The racer didn't seem to mind all the attention. He also took to Instagram to share a photo with Gigi, Kendall, Bella and Hailey and captioned it: "The crew is here!!"

We must say, that is some crew indeed!