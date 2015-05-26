Brooklyn Beckham meets 'inspiring' Stephen Hawking in Cambridge

Brooklyn Beckham has met numerous celebrities because of his famous parents Victoria and David Beckham. But, the young teen was particularly honored when he got the chance to meet legendary physicist Stephen Hawking on Monday, just weeks after his parents had the opportunity. The social media maven shared the special moment with his 3 million fans on Instagram.

"What an honour to meet Stephen Hawking. Such an inspiring afternoon," wrote the 16-year-old alongside the photograph of himself smiling happily behind the professor.

What an honour to meet Stephen Hawking. Such an inspiring afternoon. Una foto publicada por Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) el 25 de May de 2015 a la(s) 8:50 PDT



Along with the very special meeting, the Beckhams enjoyed some family time while in the beautiful English city, taking an iconic boat ride down the River Cam, the main river flowing through Cambridge. The famous family, accompanied by Victoria's parents Tony and Jackie Adams and her older sister Louise, made the most of the U.K. bank holiday weekend as they relaxed on the Cambridge waters.

The Beckhams were in Cambridge over the holiday weekend and enjoyed a river tour Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham



David took to one boat with his three boys Brooklyn, Romeo, 12 and Cruz, 10, and his in-laws, while fashion designer Victoria took another boat with her sister and 3-year-old Harper.

On his recently opened Instagram account, which has already amassed 6.4 million followers, the retired soccer player shared plenty of snaps of the river ride. One photograph showed the dad-of-four looking as sharp as ever as he took charge of the boat, steering with a pole. "A day on the punting pole," he captioned the picture.

David took his turn manning the boat Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham



Another stunning shot of the river flowing beneath a bridge surrounded by historic buildings could be mistaken for a scene from Venice. David let the image do all the talking, writing no caption. Of a snap of himself perched on the edge of the boat, David wrote, "Amazing day punting in Cambridge."

David enjoyed his family day on the river Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Naturally, when word got out that the Beckhams were in town, fans flocked to the river banks to catch a glimpse of the good-looking family, with many posting messages excitedly on social media.