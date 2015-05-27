Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is her mini-me in new cute swimsuit pics

Jessica Simpson has made her name for herself in the fashion world and it seems her daughter Maxwell could be a style-setter in the making too. The 3-year-old proved her posing proficiency in a pair of cute snaps posted by the 34-year-old on her Instagram.



The cherubic toddler is picture perfect in the summery swimming pool shots, looking cute as a button in a retro color block swimsuit by Janie and Jack. Like her mom Jessica’s affordable line, the textured one-piece with gold accented detail and scalloped trim isn’t too hard on the wallet, priced at just $39.

#maxidrew A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 25, 2015 at 10:55pm PDT



While only time will tell if there’s a modeling career in her future, Maxwell is apparently already a force to be reckoned with. “She’s feistier (than me) definitely,” Jessica told NBC’s TODAY show in March. “I am much more reserved and she’s very opinionated even though she’s only 2!”

Kiss #maxidrew A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 25, 2015 at 10:57pm PDT

This isn't the first time we've seen the blonde tot ham it up for the camera. Jessica loves posting pictures of her adorable family and recently shared another of Maxwell dressed in a ballerina costume and cat ears writing, "Back home to this crazy kitten ballerina #MAY21#JOHNSON" after celebrating her five year anniversary since meeting her husband Eric Johnson. Moments later she shared a snap of 1-year-old Ace writing, "Wild man Ace Knute #MAY21#JOHNSON I am so in love with my family."

Jessica shared a cute snap of daughter Maxwell dressed up as a ballerina Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Earlier this month, the singer-turned-designer had her own swimwear moment in the sun, releasing new images from her bathing suit line’s spring/summer campaign. The star, who has been open about her changing figure, says her experiences have only helped her to connect with the public. “I’ve been all kinds of sizes, I’ve been in all kinds of love,” she added in her TODAY show interview. “I just feel like people can relate to me.”