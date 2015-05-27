Nikki Reed shares wedding day video with new husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are not afraid to show off their love to the world and have now shared a video from their wedding day marking their one month anniversary on Tuesday. The 27-year-old beauty posted a video on Instagram of her and her Vampire Diaries star's wedding day, in which some heartwarming and tender moments were captured.



The short film, which was posted just days after walking the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival, shows the just-married couple sharing a sweet kiss against a beautiful lush green backdrop, as well as taking a spin on the dance floor.

Actress Nikki Reed shared a glimpse of her wedding day on her one month anniversary Photo: Instagram/@iamnikkireed



"You are / My every dream brought to life / We are / A cosmic collision / This is / A lifetime felt in every moment I'm by your side / My love / My human…happy one month," Nikki captured the romantic short, which features the song "Take the World" by Johnnyswim.

Nikki and 36-year-old Ian tied the knot on April 26 in a beautiful sunset ceremony which took place in California.

Tender moments were captured though the lens for the video Photo: Instagram/@iamnikkireed



Photographs of the couple emerged on Twitter showing the bride wearing a beautiful custom couture Claire Pettibone beaded ivory gown, featuring a plunging low back, illusion lace neckline and delicate long sleeves. The LA-born actress carried a white wedding bouquet, while her new husband was smartly dressed in a white suit and shirt.

One sweet snapshot showed Ian carrying his bride across the grass before they posed for wedding pictures with their friends and family.

Nikki and Ian tied the knot on April 26 Photo: Instagram/@iamnikkireed



Ian appeared to confirm the happy news of his big day on his Twitter account back in April. "Most beautiful morning ever," he told his 5.79 million followers.

The lovebirds have had a whirlwind romance; they announced their engagement in January after six months of dating. His Vampire Diaries co-star Kat Graham recently described the couple as true "soul mates" in an interview with People magazine.

You are My every dream brought to life We are A cosmic collision This is A lifetime felt in every moment I'm by your side My love My human...happy one month. Thank you @glassjarphotos for capturing the most important day of our lives... Thank you @clairepettibone for creating this work of art aka my dress... Music by @johnnyswim A video posted by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on May 26, 2015 at 6:07pm PDT



Twilight star Nikki has spoken openly about just how much she loves Ian. "He's quite possibly the most amazing man that's ever walked the planet, it's crazy," she told US Weekly in January, as she confirmed news of the couple's engagement. "I'm so lucky. I love him."