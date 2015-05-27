Keira Knightley gives birth, welcomes first child with James Righton

Two years after marrying in a romantic ceremony in France, Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton have welcomed their first child together. According to multiple reports, the actress gave birth recently after sporting one of the most fashionable baby bumps ever over the past nine months.

The Pirates of the Carribean star dazzled on many red carpets throughout her pregnancy, but truly wowed everyone in a floral Valentino dress at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in January, one month before she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her birthing plan.

Keria welcomed her first child with husband James Photo: Getty Images

"My plan is to get it out," she said on the talk show. "[I'll] drop it out, keep working. Pick [the baby] up, that's my plan. That would be wonderful for television, but not so good for me."

Being pregnant meant that the 30-year-old didn't have quite as much fun as she would have liked. Keira complained during the interview about not being able to take advantage of all the hospitality at the awards parties.

"I can't drink. I'm up for an Oscar and I can't drink at the Oscars," she lamented. "I went to the doctor. You have to get lots of doctor check ups when you're pregnant. And she asked if I had any questions. And I said 'Yes! When can I drink!? Please! I just want a margarita'."

The actress revealed she didn't have a birthing plan Photo: Getty Images

Keira joked though that luckily 31-year-old James had been taking full advantage instead. "My husband's having a great time. I'm eating for two and he's drinking for two," she said. "There's a lot of free champagne so he thinks because I'm not drinking the free champagne, he has to. So all of it."

The couple were introduced by their mutual friend Alexa Chung, and Keira's good friend Sienna Miller, who was one of only 11 guests invited to their wedding in 2013 and was one of the first to publicly congratulate the pair on their pregnancy news.

"We've spoken a lot and I know she will be amazing," Sienna told the New York Post in December about Keira becoming a mom. "She doesn't need any advice. She will be perfect."

Good friend Sienna introduced Keira to her husband Photo: Getty Images

Keria's director from The Imitation Game echoed Sienna's sentiments. "She's going to be a wonderful mom," Morten Tyldum told E! News, the outlet that broke the news of Keira giving birth. "She's a wonderful person!"

Keira and James spent the first few months of this year in America, where Keira was the toast of Hollywood for her film The Imitation Game. She received an Oscar nomination for her role as codebreaker Joan Clarke opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.