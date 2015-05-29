Shine on! 10 must-try sunglass trends for summer By Mary Peffer

As long as there have been celebs out and about, there have been famous faces behind luxury lenses. With film festivals wrapping up and summer's official start right around the corner, there’s no better time to look for a little inspiration in the way of stylish shades.

Kendall Jenner rocked some funky, yet elegant glasses while hanging at the Cannes Film Festival, and Cate Blanchett showed off her timeless look in black cat eye frames reminding us of our favorite leading ladies from decades past.

CLICK FOR THE FULL GALLERY

Photo: Getty Images

Aside from glamorous events, starlets have relied on designers like Chanel, Matsuda and Karen Walker to spruce up any on-the-go look. Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic in pink sunglasses while shopping for groceries, and Carey Mulligan looked red-carpet-ready in half-mooned shades while at the airport.

Celebrities have proven that sunglasses aren't just for protecting eyes from the harsh sun (of course a bonus), but also act as an easy accessory to spruce up any look. "Don't underestimate the cosmetic power of sunglasses," Dita Von Teese told T Magazine. "It's worth spending a bit of money on a quality pair."

From bold and daring to classic and subtle, there's a pair of sunglasses to suit any personality. "You can tell a lot about a woman by her sunnies," stylist Rachel Zoe shared with WhoWhatWear.com. "To me, sunglasses are everything. They are the perfect complement to any outfit, plus, putting on a pair of sunglasses takes much less thought than choosing the right jewelry for your look."

Photo: Getty Images

It is not rare for celebrities to switch from multiple styles in their wardrobe to enhance their look whether they go for a sportier pair on the way to the gym then switch into something a bit more sharp for a ladies lunch. So, whether you're looking for a weekend style or red carpet accessory, we've rounded up the best sunglasses this season as spotted on our favorite celebrities en route to and from their fantastically envious summer destinations.

Here's every trend you need to know and the design houses behind the most innovative versions out there.

Click the image below to see the top 10 trends:

Photo: Getty Images