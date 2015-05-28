Chris Pratt teaches 2-year-old son the Pledge of Allegiance in new video

If you didn't already love Chris Pratt, the newest video he shared will make your heart melt. The actor took to his Facebook to post a clip of him teaching his 2-year-old son Jack the Pledge of Allegiance in honor of Memorial Day.

"Meant to post this on #MemorialDay but I was in China and my phone wasn't working. I'm proud to be American. I'm blessed to get to travel the world! #IPledgeAllegiance," Chris captioned the video.

The father-son-duo look adorable standing on a front porch facing an American flag. As the 35-year-old recites lines from the pledge, his little tot repeats after him. They conclude the informal social studies lesson with a handshake.

Clearly a family man, the Jurassic World star posted a photo on Instagram on May 17 of his family, including wife Anna Faris, enjoying some quality time together on the same porch. "Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetaHashtag," he captioned the pic.

Chris has spoken openly about his love of fatherhood and the struggle he and his 38-year-old wife experienced when their son was born prematurely. "I've done all kinds of cool things as an actor: I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium," Chris said at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies in December. "But, none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy."

The couple was told that their son, who was in the NICU for about a month, might have special needs and would need cosmetic surgery to correct his eyes. "I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he'd live long enough that I could keep them," he added. "Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and Daniel Tiger, and, believe it or not, loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favorite foods."

And now saying the Pledge of Allegiance with dad.