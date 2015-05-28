Gwyneth Paltrow and celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson launch meal service

Gwyneth Paltrow may be an A-list actress, but she's become increasingly known for her healthy lifestyle. Now, the blonde beauty has teamed up with her close friend and celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson to launch an organic ready-meal company called 3 Green Hearts. While it's obvious her diet and workout are working — recently showing off her abs on the cover of Women's Health — the Oscar winner said people still have misconceptions about her.

"Honestly, the things that people have gotten wrong about me in 20-whatever years," Gwyneth told Women's Health. "I've been misquoted a lot around food. The reason I wrote my last cookbook [It's All Good] with no overt allergens in it was because of my son's eczema. He should eat gluten-free, based on his allergy tests. I don't know how that got construed to I don't feed my kids carbs."

In fact, when it comes to dinner, the 42-year-old said she follows the "whatever I want" rule. "Most nights I eat with the kids, like, a stir-fry of chicken and broccoli or pasta or roast chicken and potatoes," she told the magazine.

After starting her lifestyle website GOOP and writing a cookbook, the actress-turned-health guru has decided to share her knowledge even more by creating a prepared food line with Tracy, who is famous for her Tracy Anderson Method and star clients, including Cameron Diaz, Lena Dunham and Kim Kardashian. The fit friends partnered up with entrepreneur Maria Baum for the organic food venture.

The range, which includes healthy dishes such as kale ravioli, gluten-free pastas, quinoa salad and fish tacos, comes from all organic and locally sourced produce.

"All of the ingredients are organic and everything is sourced to the highest standards of food quality that we know is vital for us to get out of this processed, de-natured world that we live in with food," Tracy, 40, told Hamptons Magazine.

Gwyneth admitted that eating organic whole foods is the standard in her home. "I try to have whole foods, organic when possible," she added to Women's Health. "And a lot of vegetables — my daughter is vegetarian, so a lot of our meals are plant-based."



The health gurus have all stations covered with their new food offering, even down to sweet cravings. A "frosting shot" made "without all the processed things that really hurt us" is inspired by cake toppings, and Tracy has, she says, "figured out how to make the best cookies that have no gluten, no soy, no dairy, no nuts, no eggs — all the main common allergens". There is also a filling collection of juices and smoothies.





Dishes from 3 Green Hearts will first be made available from Tracy's fitness studio in the exclusive Hamptons area of Long Island, New York, with a view to expand in the future.



Gwyneth and Tracy also apparently intend to evolve the brand to include paraben-free beauty products and cleaning products.