Rory McIlroy brings new girlfriend to Irish Open: 'I am very happy'

A year since splitting from his ex-fiancée tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, Rory McIlroy has moved on and is ready to talk about his new love Erica Stoll. The professional golfer and current World Number One champion has been quietly dating the 29-year-old for the past seven months.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

Rory brought his new girlfriend to the Irish Open Photo: Getty Images

Making a joint appearance at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Rory's native Northern Ireland, the golfer and his new girlfriend were spotted walking hand-in-hand around the course.

The World No 1 arrives to watch the end of the action. #DDFIrishOpenpic.twitter.com/s9S8inuLdz — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 31, 2015



Rory made no attempt to hide his new romance and when asked about his love life, he said: "I am very happy. We haven't really been putting it out there."

Speaking to The Times of London Magazine, the 26-year-old added: "She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach. The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great. If everything off the golf course is good, it allows you to be better on it as well."

Rory and Erica have known each other for three years and according to the athlete have always been "good friends." The blonde beauty has a background in golf and works for the Professional Golfers' Association in America.

Last May, Rory made the shocking announcement that he and Caroline had decided to part ways, after he had a change of heart about their upcoming wedding. The four-time major champion proposed to Caroline, 24, on New Year's Eve 2013, but just days after sending out the wedding invite, Rory reportedly rang his fiancée to call off the wedding.

Rory McIlroy called off his engagement to tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki Photo: Getty Images

At the time, Rory released a statement through his management company. "There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people. The problem is mine," he shared. "The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn't ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we've had. I will not be saying anything more about our relationship in any setting."

About a week later, Danish beauty Caroline spoke at a press conference at the French Open and admitted: "Obviously you're not prepared for something like this and it came as a bit of a shock. The only thing I really have to say is to thank everybody for their support and sweet messages... I just have to move on."