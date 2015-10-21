Everly? Axl? The most influential celebrity baby names

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross named their sweetie Jagger Snow. Photo: Instagram/@AshleeSimpsonRoss
Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik announced that they named their daughter Elsie Otter. Photo: Getty Images
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green named their second son Bodhi. Photo: Getty Images
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling chose a traditional Spanish name, Esmeralda, for their baby daughter. Photo: Getty Images
Actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain welcomed a daughter in early September 2014, announcing that her 'Golden Girls'-evoking name was Rose Dorothy. Photo: Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski named their daughter Hazel, a name Julia Roberts made popular in 2004. Photo: Getty Images
Gwen has given all of her kids unique names including son Apollo Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved