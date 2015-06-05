Tina Fey and Amy Poehler honor Steve Martin at AFI Awards

TV’s funniest ladies were out in force on Thursday night at the American Film Institute’s 43rd Annual Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring Steve Martin.

Comedy greats Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Silverman and Maya Rudolph were among the stars on hand to fete Steve. And if anyone knows Steve's talents, it’s them, with most of the women having worked with him on various films throughout the years.

Tina, Amy and Maya were all on hand to honor Steve Martin Photo: Getty Images

During the ceremony, they took turns roasting and praising the much-accomplished actor, writer and musician. Tina, who shared the screen with Steve and Amy in Baby Mama, enthused, "I learned so much from you, Steve. I can't tell you how grateful I am," she said according to the Hollywood Reporter. Then came the punchline: "Marrying a woman who is a younger, slimmer, smarter version of me."

Tina Fey said Steve's wife looked like a "a younger, slimmer, smarter version" of herself Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Silverman called The Jerk star her inspiration, while Lily Tomlin, who shared the screen with comedian in the 1984 movie All of Me, said that "working with Steve was like taking a master class in physical comedy."

Sarah Silverman poked fun at Steve Martin Photo: Getty Images

Though the women may have stolen the show, there were plenty of funny men on hand to praise the 69-year-old as well, including Jack Black, Conan O’Brien and Steve Carrell. Mel Brooks, who was himself honored by the AFI two years ago, presented Steve with the award.

Steve was awarded the American Film Institute’s 43rd Annual Life Achievement Award Photo: Getty Images

Steve joins a long list of celebrated actors – both serious and comedic - who have received the award. Past recipients include Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Warren Beatty, Shirley MacLaine and last year’s winner, Jane Fonda.

The gala, which took place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, is set to air on TBS on Saturday, June 13.