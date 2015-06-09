David and Harper Beckham's 6 sweetest daddy-daughter moments

After the rough and tumble of three boys, it’s no surprise that soccer giant David Beckham dotes on his little girl, Harper. The 3-year-old, who will turn 4 in July, is often spotted in her dad’s arms, be it in their hometown London, or in the front rows of sporting events and fashion shows during their frequent travels to New York and L.A.

Sitting alongside his sons (Romeo, 12, is pictured) David snuggles with his 3-year-old daughter at a Burberry catwalk show. Photo: Getty Images

With long, honey-colored locks, Harper looks like a real mix between David and her mother, fashion designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. After the couple had three boys – Brooklyn, 16, Romeo, 12, and Cruz, 10 – Harper, who her mother said, was a "lovely suprise" , was a very welcome addition to the family.

Some of Harper's fashionista tendencies have already changed the family routine. “Getting dressed in the morning is a whole different thing,” David told British talk show host Jonathan Ross in 2013. "The boys are arguing over what breakfast they want... but then I’m in the room with Harper trying to pick out outfits. Anything which I pick out, which I think looks great, she puts back in!"

Her dad has shared his love of sports with her from an early age. Photo: Getty Images

New to Instagram as of May of this year, David has also taken to posting adorable pics of his daughter like any proud dad. “Someone is trying to make daddy feel pretty today after a heavy night,” he captioned a photo of himself trying to sleep with Harper’s little hands decorating his head after his 40th birthday bash.

Just like her dad, it looks like the tot has developed a love for sport. On Friday, the day before the start of the Women’s World Cup in Canada, David posted a pic of his Harper shooting a soccer goal, with a long braid down her back and her own tiny soccer cleats, saying “Mia Hamm eat your heart out. Harper Seven taking lessons from her brothers (oh and her dad)."

“Harper loves football," Victoria said about her only daughter recently at New York’s 92nd Street Y’s Fashion Icon series. "It's like a dagger going into my heart! As much as she is girly, she's a tomboy as well."