Kim Kardashian rents out arena for Kanye West's birthday

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to doing things over-the-top, so it made sense that when it was her husband, Kanye West's, birthday she wouldn't just settle for a nice card. Instead, the reality star surprised the rapper by hiring out the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday for a star-studded private basketball game.

Kanye was joined by friends including rapper Tyga, John Legend, Justin Bieber and his favorite NBA players for the surprise game, which they shared with their fans on Instagram. "Kim rented out staples b****!!! Him and his boys are going to ball!!!! Happy birthday Yeezy!!!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote alongside a picture of the team.

Meanwhile Kim shared a photo of herself and Kanye alongside a group of Lakers cheerleaders, writing: "Thank you Staples Center for the most amazing birthday party for Kanye!"

The mom-to-be also posted a picture of Kanye blindfolded in the car en route to the venue, saying, "Surprise!"

The couple were joined by Kim's sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie, and mom Kris for the occasion, with all three siblings sharing their courtside pictures on social media. "Sisters @ the staples center!" Kylie captioned a photo of herself with Khloé and her friend Malika.

John Legend joined the celebrations by performing a rendition of Happy Birthday for his friend. He wished the 38-year-old a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: "happy YeDay".

The celebrations follow Kim's touching Instagram message for her husband in honor of his special day. Describing the rapper as her "best friend," Kim expressed her birthday wishes for him to have "the best birthday ever."

"Happy Birthday to my best friend in the entire world!" Kim wrote. "You are the most amazing husband & dad! You inspire me every single day! You make all of your dreams reality & it's fascinating to be by your side & watching it all happen! You have a heart of gold! Have the best birthday ever! #SWISH."