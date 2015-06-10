Amber Heard opens up for first time about married life with Johnny Depp

Today, Amber Heard is celebrating more than her husband Johnny Depp's 52nd birthday as the actress also graces the new cover of Elle magazine. In the July issue, out June 23, the candid 29-year-old opens up about her marriage, and how life really isn't all that different since tying the knot in February.

"Nothing is a dramatic change. We've been together for a long time now, so it's been a fairly organic process," she tells Elle. "I have a fiercely independent spirit."

The Magic Mike XXL star also spoke of her love for her husband, adding: "I just fall in love again and again."

Amber Heard said nothing has changed since she married Johnny Depp Photo: Getty Images

Amber is notoriously private about her relationship as she prefers to keep her personal life separate from her burgeoning Hollywood career. "The thing that really scares me is the potential of losing my freedom," she says of her increasing fame. "I never want for my life to lose the ability to transverse the world, with freedom and ease – the freedom and ease I have worked so hard to acquire for myself."

With that, she continues that her relationship and appearance have also presented their own challenges as she continues to pursue her acting career. "I feel like I'm constantly fighting against my exterior, or this exterior presentation of myself because of how I look or perhaps of who I'm with," the beauty explains.

Amber showed off her tattoos in a Ralph Lauren Collect jacket and Thapelo Paris maillot Photo: Elle/Liz Collins

It is the first time Amber has spoken about her relationship since becoming a married woman. The couple, who met on the set of Rum Diaries, said their vows at their L.A. home in February, before heading to Johnny's private island in the Bahamas for a second wedding ceremony.

Needless to say, their first few months of marriage have been eventful. Johnny required surgery after injuring his right hand on set of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film in Australia in March and Amber hit up several carpets during April's Tribeca Film Festival for her upcoming films before joining Johnny back in Australia.