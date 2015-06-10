Naya Rivera to write memoir 'Sorry Not Sorry' on dating and 'Glee'

Glee actress Naya Rivera has been an actress since childhood, but she will now add author to her resume as it was announced she will be releasing a memoir entitled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up. The autobiography, which will be published by Tarcher, will feature the brunette beauty's “candid thoughts on topics ranging from dating... to the challenges of being mixed-race in Hollywood,” according the publisher.

After the news was announced on Publishers Weekly, an excited Naya took to her own Twitter to share her excitement. "Can't wait until next spring," she wrote. "So many juicy stories about my life. Glee, guys, growing up & much more. #sorrynotsorry."

Pregnant Naya is set to release her memoir in 2016 Photo: Getty Images

While she is known for her role of Santana Lopez on the Fox hit Glee and now Blanca on Devious Maids, the star will write about her struggle as a young actress after her appearances on 1990s sitcoms such as Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The 28-year-old even admits to being a Hooters waitress at one point before landing her better-known acting gigs.

The book is expected to consist of stories from the set of Glee Photo: Getty Images

Along with her childhood, her time on Glee will be a major focus of the book and will likely discuss her co-stars including former boyfriend Mark Salling. And as reported, Naya will also cover her other relationships that include her engagement to Big Sean, which she called off in April 2014 before marrying actor Ryan Dorsey in July 2014.

Naya married Ryan in July 2014 Photo: Getty Images

The memoir, due out in spring of 2016, will follow other major moments for the star as she announced in February that she and her husband are expecting their first child. The actress frequently takes to her personal blog to document her pregnancy and recently wrote about heading into her second trimester.

"Being pregnant is proving to be one of the most amazing, fulfilling things I’ve ever done in my life," she wrote. I finally feel like I’m really doing something in this world. I’ve accomplished a lot in my career up to this point and achieved a lot of goals that I had set for myself, but they all pale in comparison to the miracle of carrying a child."