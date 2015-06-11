Taylor Swift shows off bikini bod with Calvin Harris in new pool pic

Looks like Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were having some fun in the sun. After cozying up at the Billboard Music Awards and walking hand-in-hand all over New York City, the 25-year-old songstress posted an Instagram pic to her 33 million followers showing the cute couple playing in a pool together.

In the image, she had her arm around her DJ boyfriend while hanging on a swan raft. Taylor, who has gone on record to describe the underwear model as one of her favorite people on Twitter, couldn't have looked happier or more relaxed. She had captioned the humorous picture: "Swan goals."



Fans are clearly just as excited about the blossoming romance as Taylor; the image already got 1.7 million likes and over 67,000 comments. One user said: "They just look so perfect together," while another labeled it "so cute."

Later that same night, Taylor was spotted enjoying a sushi dinner with her girlfriends at Katsuya in West Hollywood. She rocked her signature crop top and mini skirt as she dined with Empire star Serayah who starred in her "Bad Blood" music video.

Taylor and Calvin walked hand-in-hand around New York Photo: Getty Images

Taylor and Calvin were first seen around each other in February at the Brit Awards. Not long after, Taylor made her way to Las Vegas with besties Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and the Haim sisters for a fun night out as Calvin deejayed at Hakkasan. They finally made their romance public at the Billboard Music Awards.

Calvin shows off his abs in an Instagram pic Photo: Instagram/@calvinharris

The new sweet snap comes as Taylor enjoys a couple of days off from her "1989" world tour. She'll take the stage again in Philadelphia on Friday before heading to Europe a week later.