Taylor Swift supports pal Zendaya Coleman as she graduates high school

Graduating from high school is a big deal, but having Taylor Swift cheering you on is downright awesome. That's exactly what happened when Disney actress Zendaya Coleman received her diploma from Oak Park High School in California on Thursday night. "Cut Throat graduates, I cry endless tears of pride," Taylor captioned the picture of her "Bad Blood" buddy in a cap and gown on Instagram. The 1989 artist also took to Twitter to share her feelings about the ceremony, writing, "I'M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE."

Though she's graced TV screens and radio stations,18-year-old Zendaya is very proud of following through with her education. "Please remember knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we have the privilege of receiving...don't take that for granted," she wrote alongside a pic of her in a mustard-colored gown and several leis on Instagram. "It's a long road, so many things will pose as obstacles in your way and at times the end seems further and further away, but please remember the importance of that beautiful mind you have and all the limitless powers you hold."

Talk about a star-studded graduation, not only did Taylor Swift show support, but Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas also walked the stage that night in her cap and gown. Her mother, Natalie Hawkins, told ABC 7 news Gabby didn't give up on schooling while training for the Olympics. "It's been so crazy just to even get the schoolwork done," Natalie said adding that her daughter is already training for the next Olympics. "Not gonna lie. it was tough to balance school and gym.. but i did it," Gabby wrote on Instagram.

This celeb-packed school also had a celebrity commencement speaker: Bob Newhart. "Keep your sense of humor," the Elf actor said to the graduates. "Follow your dream. I did and I've been lucky."