Celebrity week in photos: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and more

The musicians certainly ruled this week. From Hong Kong to Nashville, Justin Bieber to Carrie Underwood were singing their hearts out. Celine Dion joined Andrea Bocelli on stage in Las Vegas for the Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love gala while Jason DeRulo performed for Good Morning America .

Joe Jonas mingled with his guy friends at the Tequila Herradura launch in Beverly Hills as Vanessa Hudgensprepped for her performance as Gigi on Broadway. Back in Nashville, Luke Bryan showed off his dance moves during the CMA Festival at LP Field.

Singer Colbie Caillat met up with Jessica Alba for Forbes’ Women Summit in NYC while not too far away Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne reenacted Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video on stage with the singer in Philadelphia.

