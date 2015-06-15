Taylor Swift throws Jaime King a star-studded baby shower

Taylor Swift might just be Superwoman; not only did she take time to congratulate pal Zendaya Coleman on her graduation and cozy up to boyfriend Calvin Harris, but she also hosted a baby shower for friend Jaime King on Sunday, all while in the middle of a world tour. Following a sold out show in Philadelphia, the singer returned to Los Angeles for the star-studded celebrations, which she captured for her fans on social media.

"So just took a red eye and threw Jaime a baby shower. Here's photo evidence: @Jaime_King @GigiHadid @babyhaim," Taylor tweeted, sharing a picture of the group having fun in a photo booth.

Joining in the celebrations were model Gigi Hadid, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Empire star Serayah and Jessica Alba, who posted a collage of photos from the party on Instagram.

Taylor's efforts did not go unappreciated by the mom-to-be, who also took to social media to share her gratitude to Taylor for hosting the event. "How can I put this into words… @taylorswift is not only going to be an exquisite Godmother but one of the best friends one could ask for. Thank you Tay for throwing me such an insanely beautiful baby shower," Jaime wrote on Instagram. "Less than 12 hours after performing for 100k strong. I love you SO MUCH xx @babyhaim @gigihadid."

The Hart of Dixie actress later shared another photo of her friends gathered around her baby bump, writing: "The babes loving the baby @haileesteinfeld @kyle_newman @joeykingactress @bella_newman #bebeshowerawesomeness in @giambaparis makeup @bethanymccarty hair @bobbyeliot."

Jaime asked Taylor to be godmother of her new arrival in March and told E! News that she thought the "Shake it Off" singer is a great role model. "I always thought if I were to have another child that [Taylor] would be the ideal godmother because the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," Jaime said. "She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart."

She continued: "I know that [our baby] will always have a very good person and role model through her."

And a great party thrower!