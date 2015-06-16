Kim Kardashian celebrates North West's birthday at Disneyland

Where else do you take one of the world's most famous toddlers for her birthday except the greatest place on earth? Kim Kardashian marked her daughter North West's second birthday with a fun-filled family party at Disneyland where the pregnant reality TV queen and husband Kanye West mingled with other visitors wearing Mickey Mouse ears and face paint.

Happy birthday to my sweetest Minnie Mouse! Thank you Disneyland for the most amazing day! I will post more pics later today was a busy day! Una foto publicada por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 15 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 8:53 PDT

Held by her rap star daddy, Nori was seen clutching an animal balloon on a carousel. Also in the party was the little's girl auntie Kourtney Kardashian riding alongside her daughter Penelope. The two cousins are very close, often attending ballet class together, with North looking characteristically stylish in her tutu.

Kim's younger sisters Kendall, 19, and Kylie, 17, also joined in the excitement. Kylie had invited along rapper Tyga who had his cute 2-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson in tow.

Una foto publicada por Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) el 15 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 2:08 PDT

Proud grandma Kris Jenner appeared to have sat out the outing. However, she marked the day by posting a sweet message on Instagram to her "Tutu girl" with the hashtags: "#northwest #bestdirection #lovebug #youaretwo!!!"

Family friend Larsa Pippen also took to Instagram to post an adorable video of North in honor of her birthday. In the clip you see the tot in a white onesie showing off her dance moves to Nicki Minaj's song "Black Widow." "I had to sneak Sophia into the hospital the day you were born and I knew that the two of you would be trouble together lol," the NBA wife wrote. "Love the dance moves. Happy Birthday North we love you so much."

I had to sneak Sophia into the hospital the day you were born and I knew that the two of you would be trouble together lol. Love the dance moves. Happy Birthday North we love you so much  A video posted by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:52am PDT



The celebrations come just a week after Kim spent over $100,000 to rent out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Kanye's birthday. In an incredible birthday treat, Kim surprised her husband with a star-studded basketball game with his favorite NBA players and friends including Tyga, Justin Bieber and John Legend.

***SPOTTED!*** #KanyeWest, the #Kardashians and #Tyga are at the park today! #KimKardashian #Kardashian #Disneyland #DisneylandCelebs Thanks to @dserna427 for the photos! Una foto publicada por Disneyland Celebrity Sightings (@disneylandceleb) el 15 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 12:42 PDT

This time next year the Kardashian-Wests will be a family of four. It's not yet known whether Kim's second child is a boy or girl. Since announcing her latest pregnancy two weeks ago, the brunette beauty has been forced to deal with a whirlwind of rumors.

"So many rumors," she recently tweeted. "We are not having twins, yes I am carrying my own baby lol & we have not told anyone the sex of our baby yet!"

Check out this great shot of #KimKardashian and #NorthWest riding Dumbo! Who's at the park today searching for the #Kardashians? #Disneyland #DisneylandCelebs Una foto publicada por Disneyland Celebrity Sightings (@disneylandceleb) el 15 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 1:24 PDT

Nor will the new arrival be called South. "I don't like South West because North will always be better, and she has a better direction," the mom told radio station NPR, adding that the idea of calling her child South would be "so stupid."