Ed Sheeran surprises fan at mall with impromptu duet

If Ed Sheeran's love songs aren't enough to make you swoon, than this sweet surprise he had for a fan will. The crooner jumped on stage at the West Edmonton Mall, where 13-year-old Sydney Bourbeau was performing his hit "Thinking Out Loud" as part of a concert for Play for Pets, a fundraiser that supports the Edmonton Humane Society.

Ed Sheeran surprised a fan by jumping on stage to perform an impromptu duet Photo: Facebook/Resonate Music School Studio

The Resonate Music School was in the middle of performing when Ed ran up on stage to do an impromptu duet. "I had just finished taking my microphone out of the stand, so I thought someone was just coming up to grab the stand or fix something," Sydney told E! online. "I realized it was him after he came up the stairs on the stage, and I freaked! He came over and hugged me and I wanted to just cry and talk to him, but I realized he wanted to come sing his song with me!"

Watch the sweet video:

The pop star didn't stop there with his kind gestures; before exiting the stage to let the young girl finish, Ed hugged the fan and gave her front row tickets to his concert.

Despite putting on a great show, Sydney admitted she was extremely nervous. "I'm sure it looked like I was fine, but I was shaking and my heart was beating so fast it was crazy! I was so nervous especially when he left because I was like, 'No! Don't leave!'" she added. "I ran after him as soon as it was over, but I couldn't find him. His manager contacted me and asked if I wanted to come to his concert and we got front row center!"

Watch the behind-the-scenes video: