Cindy Crawford, look-alike daughter and son hit red carpet in Hong Kong

Cindy Crawford may be one of the world's most famous models, but her look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber could be the next big thing! The mother-daughter-duo looked stunning as they stepped out at the Hong Kong premiere of The Hospital in the Sky on Tuesday, showing off their model good looks.

At just 13, Kaia proved she's already learned a lesson or two from her mom as she posed perfectly for pictures on the red carpet and rocked a blue crop top, tulle skirt and heeled sandals. Cindy, meanwhile, opted for a chic white jumpsuit with black detailing and her 15-year-old son Presley donned a black button up, jeans and Converse sneakers, making them a perfectly coordinated bunch.

Cindy posed with her daughter and son in Hong Kong Photo: Getty Images

So, could a modeling career be in store for the teen beauty? Already a spitting image of her supermodel mom, brands are taking notice; in 2012, Kaia landed a high-profile gig with Donatella Versace as the face of the brand's spring/summer Young Versace campaign. She's also posed for Teen Vogue and popped up on several red carpets recently alongside her famous mom and dad Rande Gerber.

Cindy posted a picture of her look-alike daughter Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford

And as a frequent star of mom Cindy's Instagram account, it wouldn't surprise anyone if she booked more prestigious gigs in the coming years. The 49-year-old even posted some magazine-worthy snaps of her kids during a family trip to Asia. "Look who was hiding in my suitcase! Welcome to Hong Kong, @presleygerber and @kaiagerber," she captioned a picture of her children standing in a window with the Hong Kong harbor in the background.

The supermodel often posts pics of her stunning children Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford

Kaia has shared several pictures on her own Instagram, showing off her camera-worthy looks and incredible jet-setting life. The brunette beauty fits seamlessly into the A-list world, posting photos alongside Taylor Swift and Harry Styles and sharing snaps of private jets and lavish beach vacations.

Kaia shared the moment she met Harry Styles Photo: Instagram/@kaiagerber

Sounds like Kaia is already living the model life!