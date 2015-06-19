Tyra Banks keeps it real with makeup-free selfie

Models are known for looking perfect even in candid moments – that’s why it was a breath of fresh air for fans when supermodel Tyra Banks posted a picture of her makeup-free face. The brunette beauty took to Instagram Wednesday to lay it bare in what she called a "raw and real" snap, showing off her almost unrecognizable face.

"You know how people say #no filter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real," she captioned the wide-eyed photo. She also added: "Maybe you're thinking, 'Whoa, she looks ROUGH.' And if you are, great! You deserve to see THE real me. The really real me. #RawAndReal."

Before and after: The supermodel, 41, usually looks decidedly more glam Photo: Getty Images

The 41-year-old's powerful post has already garnered a lot of support getting 113,000 likes in less than a day and 7,500 comments.

And it seems the America's Top Model host is taking on a new approach to beauty as she posted another emotional post on Monday reflecting back on her career and what she's learned. "I have to pay homage to the supermodel that inspired me to chop my hair. @lindaevangelista said 'Peace Out!' to her long locks and her career skyrocketed. I've said, 'Adios, boo' to the catwalk and now I mentor others (on Top Model and off) to work the runway but I still feel like a new woman after cutting my hair," she said, captioning a picture of Linda Evangelista cutting her hair.

"It's all about taking BIG chances. Not being afraid to try NEW stuff. Not being afraid to say GOODBYE, SAYONARA, ADIOS, to things (like modeling careers) because there can be so many better things on the horizon (like starting your own company with your own bank$signs).

Tyra continued: "Don't be afraid. Let the old go (Buh-Bye) and make room for the new (Hello, new life!!!). Is it a job that is just not right? A school? A toxic friend? A man? A woman? Cut whatever it is out of your life so you can fly. Love, TyTy."

By the positive reaction by fans, her new keep-it-real philosophy seems to be a hit.