Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's 5th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the best soccer players in the world, but it's family moments that make him want to celebrate most. The Real Madrid player shared a picture of himself and his mini-me son Cristiano Jr. happily sitting together on a hammock in honor of a special day. "Celebrating my son's 5th birthday," Cristiano captioned the Instagram photo.

The family photo received over one million likes from fans, who passed on their birthday wishes to Cristiano's adorable son.

Celebrating my son's 5th birthday. A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:22pm PDT



The 30-year-old often gives a glimpse at family life with his little boy on social media, and recently revealed that Cristiano Jr. is his biggest supporter ahead of important soccer matches. "It is fantastic to hear our son wishing 'Good luck Dad!'" Cristiano wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the youngster sitting on his lap in a car.

Cristiano also occasionally brings his son along to sporting events, and was joined onstage by Cristiano Jr. as he collected the Ballon d'Or prize in January.

It is fantastic to hear our son wishing "Good luck Dad!" A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 21, 2015 at 11:10am PDT



The legendary footballer became a dad in June 2010 after his son was born in the United States. Cristiano, who has full custody of the boy, has never revealed the identity of his child's mother.

While Portugal-born Cristiano is happy to share details of his family life with his fans, he has declined to comment about the demise of his relationship with model Irina Shayk.

In January, the 29-year-old beauty ended her relationship with the European soccer star after five years together. “I thought I’d found my ideal man, but I hadn’t,” she told E! after the split. “What I’m looking for in a man is that he’s honest. I like someone who is loyal to women… That’s the most important thing a man needs to have.” She now seems to have found what she was looking for in 40-year-old Bradley, who split with British model Suki Waterhouse in February.

Irina is now dating actor Bradley Cooper Photo: Getty Images

“If you are in a relationship, it has to be a good one," she added in the interview. "If it isn’t, it’s best to just leave it. Relationships are hard, so you must be clear about what type of man you want by your side. If you’re with someone, it’s because you’re moving in the same direction and you both are looking for the same thing. Both of you have to share the same concept of what a relationship means.”

It was confirmed that Irina is now dating Bradley after photos were released showing the couple sharing a kiss on a street corner in New York. Just days after the pics were released, the Russian model appeared on the Pronovias catwalk modeling wedding dresses. And it seems her new man wasn't too far from her mind. Minutes before hitting the runway, Irina told reporters that she felt “content and very happy” although she declined to respond to questions about her new romance.