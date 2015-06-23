Kourtney Kardashian shows off post-baby abs six months after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian has been proving that hard work pays off. The mom of three posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her toned abs just months after giving birth to son Reign in December.

“Hopped up out the bed, turn my swag on Took a look in the mirror said what's up?” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a pic of her in pajama pants and a sports bra.

Showing off her great physique even more, the reality star stopped by the Dash store in West Hollywood on Tuesday wearing tight black overalls that exposed some skin. “May I get a moment of silence for @kourtneykardash?!?! Yaaassssssssss!!!! Go off!!!!,” her sister Khloecaptioned an Instagram pic of Kourtney in the flattering outfit.

Kourtney's trainer Don Brooks recently revealed her go-to routine that helped sculpt that six pack. "We train anywhere from three to five days a week depending on what projects are coming up. [Our workouts last] anywhere from 45 minutes up to an hour," he told E! News.

"The plank is a favorite, but we take it to another level opening and closing the legs like scissors while at the same time raising and dropping the hips! So not only are you strengthening the core but also triming the hips, thighs and waist. [We also do] the trunk twist along with a back row using the bands. The benefit of this exercise will give you flat abs and coke bottle obliques while removing those fat handles from the back and arms."

The eldest Kardashian also credits clean eating to her success and often posts photos of her healthy meals.