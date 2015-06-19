Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton have mini Spice Girls reunion

Although not all the Spice Girls were able to make Geri Halliwell's nuptials due to prior commitments in May, on Thursday, Mel B joined the newlywed and Emma Bunton for an informal post-wedding celebration that certainly made up for it.

Their outing including a fun-filled day of laughter which Mel documented on Instagram. She captioned her image: "Love my girls!! Friendship never ends it just gets stronger".

Love my girls!! Friendship never ends it just gets stronger pic.twitter.com/aGzehrA8yA — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) June 18, 2015

Geri married her long-term friend Christian Horner, a boss with Formula One, in a charming 19th-century church in Woburn, Bedfordshire on May 15. The bride was attended by her daughter Bluebell and Emma's sons Beau and Tate.

Celebrity guests included Myleene Klass, Amanda Holden, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Meanwhile David Coulthard, Niki Lauda and Sir Jackie Stewart represented the motor racing world.

Sadly Victoria Beckham had work duties in Singapore. Mel was also tied up as she explained hours before flying to the U.K., adding that what she really really wanted was to catch up on wedding gossip.



"Unfortunately I couldn't be there at the wedding and neither could Victoria or Mel C because we all had prior commitments," the America's Got Talent judge toldtoofab.com. "Even though they've been together quite a while, it was like, 'Oh I'm getting married in a few weeks', I was like 'No change the date!'."

She sent Geri a sweet message, saying: "Wishing you the most beautiful special day of your life,I love you xxxx."

Constantly traveling across the globe and lots of children between them, the Spice Girls rarely have the opportunity to get together. The last time some of them managed it was when David Beckham turned 40 with a star-studded party in Morocco, which Mel C and Emma attended.