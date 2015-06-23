Katy Perry vacations in Greece in style: see the photos

Katy Perry has been hard at work on her "Prismatic" tour so she took a little down time and traveled to the Greek islands with her family for some R&R. Luckily for us, she's been posting stunning photos along the way giving us a glimpse into her lavish vacation.



We first got a taste of her travels when the singer posted a picture to her Instagram showing off her pedicure that featured the evil eye painted on her toes. "Greece, it was love at first sight. Evil eyes of protection painted toes by @nailsbymh," she wrote to her 22 million followers.





Her next couples of snaps showed off the stunning Greek scenery and classic blue and white architecture. The starlet followed up with another beautiful shot of her standing on a balcony with a crystal blue sea behind her. "Oh my Goddess," she wrote.

Clearly taking in the sites, the 30-year-old shared another pic at the harbor wearing a colorful Missoni jumpsuit and then shared a video of what appeared to be the singer traveling back toward a massive yacht in the Aegean sea, with the caption, "home sweet home."

Clearly a family girl, the "Dark Horse" singer posted a sweet photo with her sister Angela and niece Stella wearing matching Lorraine Schwartz evil eye bracelets. "Sisters & Stella," she wrote.



The vacation comes after the pop star completed the Asian leg of her tour in May and isn't set to hit the road again until September. Always working though, Katy appeared in Madonna's brand new music video for "B***h I'm Madonna" and shared photos from her Moschino campaign as well as attended the brand's men's show in Florence ahead of this trip.



Also enjoying a vacation in Greece was actress Kate Hudson who shared a bikini pic poolside on one of the Mediterranean islands where she is spending time with mom Goldie Hawn, her sons, ex Matt Belamy and other pals.