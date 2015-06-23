Caitlyn Jenner poses with Kanye and family for Father's Day pic

Caitlyn Jenner made her big debut on the cover of Vanity Fair with her children's support, and now she has another new memorable portrait after her family – including Kanye West – joined her to celebrate Father's Day. It was Caitlyn's first since transitioning to become a woman and she couldn't have been more grateful to celebrate with the Kardashian, Jenner and West crew.

Great day yesterday for Father's Day. We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family! pic.twitter.com/xemTJPuySv — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 22, 2015



She shared her feelings on Twitter along with a picture of the family celebration which took place at the Malibu home that was the scene of her groundbreaking first photoshoot as a covergirl. "Great day yesterday for Father's Day," she wrote. "We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family!"

In the photo in front of a truck, the 65-year-old is flanked on one side by her son Burt Jenner and his girlfriend Valerie. On the other side of Caitlyn is pregnant stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, her husband Kanye West and their daughter North and son Brandon Jenner with his wife Leah.

Thank you Lord for blessing me with not one phenomenal father but I was lucky enough to have two.  Happy Father's Day!!! Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 10:13 PDT



In the back of the truck stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian and daughter Kendall Jenner can be seen flexing their muscles in a comedy pose.

It's been an eventful few weeks for the family. Kim used Father's Day to announce that she is expecting a baby boy, meanwhile Leah - who is also pregnant - shared the gender of her baby with fans by posting a sweet picture of herself holding a pink rose to denote a girl.

Through it all the family have remained united in their backing for Caitlyn's brave decision, posting tributes all over social media for Father's Day.

On Instagram Kendall, 19, now one of the world's most sought after catwalk models, wrote: "My whole life this soul was my daddy and just because your appearance is different now doesn't mean you were any less of a father to me my entire life. Happy Father's Day to the person who raised me, and taught me everything I know, my hero."

my whole life this soul was my daddy and just because your appearance is different now doesn't mean you were any less of a father to me my entire life. happy Father's Day to the person who raised me, and taught me everything I know, my hero. Una foto publicada por Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 10:06 PDT



Her sister Kylie Jenner quoted Caitlyn herself in her post, writing: "Happy Father's Day my little light of sunshine 'You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I'm always going to be your father. That's never going to change.'"

Khloe, the daughter of Bruce's ex-wife Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, wrote of her gratitude at having two phenomenal fathers, alongside a picture of both men together.