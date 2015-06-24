Mindy Kaling turns 36: read her 10 most hilarious tweets

Mindy Kaling has continued to keep fans laughing on social media while her show The Mindy Project is off the air and planning it's return to Hulu in the fall. The comedian gives her followers a daily dose of hilarious tweets ranging from trips to Whole Foods to locating the best jelly doughnut in Los Angeles "for a friend."

Mindy can currently be seen – well, heard – in the new Disney Pixar hit Inside Out. The Massachusetts native plays the voice of Disgust, one of five emotions depicted in the adventure film. “Disgust is so judgmental,” the actress recently told Refinery 29. “She’s a lot like my character Kelly from The Office, who is just incredibly impatient and judgmental about so many things and rarely has any solutions.”

It was her scene-stealing performance in the US adaptation of Ricky Gervais’s The Office that propelled Mindy into the spotlight and, later, to leading lady status on her own show. Her well-deserved success comes after refining her craft in Dartmouth College’s comedy troupes, an internship on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and scripting the much-buzzed-about off-Broadway play Matt & Ben, based on the lives of BFF actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The actress is quick to share her feelings and musings about love and life with fans on social media. It’s familiar territory for the No Strings Attached star, who gave readers a tour of her inner-thoughts in the best-selling 2012 memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). Her second book, Why Not Me? will hit stores in September. From celebrity crushes to razzing her writing staff, Mindy holds nothing back.

As Mindy celebrates getting another year older, we pulled together a collection of the actress’ best and funniest tweets. Click photo below for all the LOL tweets:

