Julianne Hough on boyfriend Brooks Laich: 'He wants to dance so bad'

Julianne Hough has all the secrets to working out, having fun date nights, making yourself laugh and staying grounded. The 26-year old dancing queen graces the cover of the July/August issue of Women’s Health magazine and recently opened up about some of the most important aspects of her life.

“I’m so lucky that I get to do what I do — this is my passion. I feel like I don’t work a day in my life,” the superstar tells the magazine about her dancing career. “There’s nothing better than being able to go home at night and cook and watch TV in your sweats, and then get all dolled up the next day and it’s so fun. Being able to turn it on and turn it off I think is really healthy. It is my job and it is my passion but I get to just come home and just chill and be me.”

Photo: Women's Health

How exactly does the Dancing With the Stars judge unwind? Watching Game of Thrones and well more dancing with her NHL player boyfriend Brooks Laich. “He wants to dance so bad and literally wants me to teach him every single day," she explains. "So while we’re cooking in the kitchen we’ll be dancing around with music playing.”

Even though their date nights are a party, she still finds a way to keep them romantic. “I always have placemats and candles lit and flowers just to make the mood like a date" she continues. "We make our own dates: we don’t have to go somewhere to have a date night.”

Aside from being seated at the judges table on DWTS, Julianne is back in the costumes for her and her brother Derek's Move Live on Tour shows. She also will star as Sandy Olsen in the live version of Grease, a role she tells the magazine she was born to play. She says: “I knew all the dances, I knew all the music. I mean "Hopelessly Devoted" at five years old I was singing that.”

Photo: Women's Health

As for how she keeps her great physique — well, that involves more dancing of course. She mentions: “I feel like dancing is the best workout you could get because you’re working out muscles that you can’t necessarily get just lifting weights because they’re the little, tiny muscles that are all internal and it’s that deepest layer of muscle that we have that dancing really gets."

Dance on girlfriend!

Photo: Women's Health

Julianne’s full interview will be in Women’s Health magazine, available in stores June 30.