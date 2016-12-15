Arnold Schwarzenegger talks Maria Shriver split, calls Miley Cyrus 'fantastic'

While Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child with his family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena four years ago leading to the breakdown of his 25-year marriage with Maria Shriver, he only recently opened up about his son. The Terminator star described 17-year-old Joseph Baena as "fantastic" in an interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern on Wednesday.

"He's terrific and he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out… It's a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family," Arnold said. "It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about his son Joseph Baena Photo: Getty Images

He went on to talk about how his divorce was his biggest life failure. "Without any doubt. Not only failure, but you feel like, 'I'm to blame for it. It was me that screwed up,'" Arnold continued, adding that trying therapy with his wife was another mistake following their split in 2011. "He said more c**p and more nonsense. It was absolutely counterproductive to our future relationship… I don't have to go through anyone to have to explain to me anything… I apologized to Maria. I apologized to the kids."

Arnold with Maria and their kids in 2006 Photo: WireImage

The former couple have four children together; Katherine, 25, Christina, 23, Patrick, 21 and Christopher, 17. Their oldest son Patrick recently went through a break-up of his own following his split from singer Miley Cyrus, but Arnold insisted there were no hard feelings between the pair.

"Under normal circumstances maybe I would be nervous, but I'll tell you the two reasons why not," Arnold explained his son's split. "One is my kids are very strong. They have had their upbringing. They know exactly how far they can go and they should be adventurous, they should venture out and meet different people, so I was not worried about that."

Photo: Getty Images

The 67-year-old added: "The other thing is when I did meet Miley Cyrus, when she came up to Sun Valley skiing during the holidays, I found out that she was a fantastic person. She has this career side where she has to be a little bit out there and maybe is a little bit different because she grew up in a music family. So what? It didn't bother me. I think Patrick had a wonderful experience, he had a great relationship and then the whole thing eventually fell apart."