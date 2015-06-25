Rumer Willis taking a break from 'Dancing With the Stars' tour after injury

Dancing with the Stars champion Rumer Willis has to rest her dancing feet for a little while as the 26-year-old mirror ball trophy winner sustained an injury to her foot while on the "Dancing With the Stars Live" tour. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter took to her Instagram to make the announcement to her fans last night.

Photo: Getty Images



“I have to hang up my dancing shoes for a little bit because of a few stress fractures in my foot, but it’s not gonna stop me from singing for you guys on the #DWTSlivetour,” she told her 484,000 followers with an image of her foot in a brace.

Rumer who was partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was crowned the winner of the show's 20th season and shared her excitement after winning. “This season they really pulled out all of the stops,” she told Entertainment Weekly the day after her win. “I feel like everyone who was competing really brought their A-game, to have it come down to us was really incredible.”

Her experience was so enjoyable, she decided to continue on with the tour. "Honestly, I don’t want to stop dancing," she shared with HELLO!. "There is such freedom, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s something so incredible. The best way to describe it is when you have those moments when you are dancing by yourself, and you totally let go and not thinking about how you look, you don’t think about anyone judging you, you just literally dance. I didn’t want to stop."

There is no word on when Rumer will return to the stage for the "Dancing with the Stars Live" tour, which started earlier this month.