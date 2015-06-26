Justin Bieber won't apologize for mistakes: 'I'll definitely take responsibility'

Justin Bieber doesn’t owe anybody an apology. The 21-year-old musician sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to discus his transition as an artist, fashion designer and man. The “Nevery Say Never” singer discussed how making mistakes is human nature and part of growing into an adult.

Photo: Getty Images

“People wanted me to apologize, which I don’t know if it’s really fair. I’ll definitely take responsibility as I’m growing, but I’ll never apologize for being human and making mistakes," he told the magazine. "I think that that’s just part of growing and living and becoming a man or a woman.”

Justin, who recently performed at a Calvin Klein event in Hong Kong, mentioned to the site that the music has been the driving force that has helped him through all of his past legal troubles. He continued: “I don’t think anyone has really doubted my musical capability and that’s what has sustained me this long, through all the negative stuff that has been portrayed of me.”

Photo: Getty Images

The pop star’s latest single “Where Are U Now,” with DJ’s Skrillex and Diplo is the first piece of music since the release of 2013’s Journals. Justin notes that he is in the process of putting songs together for his next project. “You’ll find yourself in the studio for months at a time and find nothing and then all of the sudden it’s like bang, bang, bang and you get ideas one after the other," he shared. "Finally you get in a rhythm and a motion, and I feel like that’s where I’m at. Just collecting all of the songs I want to come out.”

Even though he has been one of the faces of Calvin Klein, Justin's entrance into the the world of fashion has to be the right time. “Fashion’s definitely really important, but I got to make sure I’m ready for the failing part of it because I know that comes with it," he mentioned. "It’s not easy, it’s not like putting out another album.”

Aside from the fashion and the music, Justin will make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Zoolander 2, an experience that was exciting for him. “I start the movie off. The first thing you see in the movie, which is pretty cool. I do this whole, like parkour sequence," he confided. "I’ve never really done something like that before. I didn’t expect Ben to be so hands on, it was really cool to have him direct me in such a nonthreatening way.”