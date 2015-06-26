Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet photo of son Reign out with the ladies

Just Reign and the girls! Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram of her and 6-month-old newest bundle of joy, Reign Aston Disick. The 35-year-old mother to Mason, 5, and Penelope, 2, posted the candid pic of her and boyfriend Scott Disick's son during an outing with some girlfriends.

“Three women and a baby,” captioned the reality television star with the image of her sporting casual white jeans, a black leather jacket, sunglasses and baby Reign, in a grey onesie, standing next to friends Melissa Monaco and Allie Rizzo.

Three women and a baby. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2015 at 9:10pm PDT



The newest member of the clan seems to take after his older brother and sister with the light brown hair and camera-ready pout, as he held on to his mother in the snapshot. Earlier this week, the mom of three posted a picture of her and 2-year-old daughter Penelope riding the carousel at her niece North West 2 nd birthday party at Disneyland.

“12 hours @disneyland last week was not enough,” Kourtney, who wore Mickey Mouse ears in the pic, wrote to her 19.3 million followers on Instagram.

12 hours @Disneyland last week was not enough. #takemeback A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 23, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT



Two weeks ago, Kourtney showed how big Mason is getting. The brunette beauty shared a picture on Instagram of their eldest kid's skateboarding skills in pajamas nonetheless.