Sarah Michelle Gellar: My Charlotte was 'first' and more with royal name By Rachel Elbaum

Plenty of Charlottes to go around! Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is laying claim to the name on behalf of her daughter. “I was Charlotte first,” declared the baby pink T-shirt in a photo that the actress posted on her Instagram account this week.

My daughters outfit for school tomorrow #PrincessCharlotte #PrincessCharlottePrinze Una foto publicada por Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) el 24 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 6:18 PDT

The caption on the Instagram photo read, "My daughter's outfit for school tomorrow #PrincessCharlotte #PrincessCharlottePrinze" – a tongue-in-cheek reference to Prince William and the Kate Middleton's daughter, born Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in May.

And while she may not be an actual princess, Sarah Michelle’s Charlotte was definitely there first. Now 5 years old, this little girl has a royal-enough name of her own – Charlotte Grace Prinze – thanks to her dad, actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

The 'real' Princess Charlotte, with her big brother Prince George Photo: Getty Images

The name Charlotte has been gaining in popularity over the last several years and is expected to become even more widely used, thanks to the royal couple. But the 8-week-old British princess isn’t the only baby Charlotte to make an appearance in the past year. Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky have their own little Charlotte, born in September.

Charlotte, the feminine version of Charles, has a long heritage as a royal name. Other royal Charlottes include Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco.

Another royal Charlotte – Princess Grace's granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi Photo: Getty Images

For many, the first Charlotte that comes to mind isn’t actually a real person. It’s the prim and proper Charlotte York from the hit series Sex and the City.

“I want to take total credit for it,” Kristin Davis, the actress who played Charlotte York, told Vanity Fair of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's choice of baby name. “I’m sure that I don’t deserve total credit for it. I’m so excited. I had seen the list of the possible names [beforehand], so I was like secretly, 'Please, please, please let it be Charlotte.'... I don’t want to read the actual reasons that she’s named Charlotte. I just want to think that it has to do with us.”

Other than the young royal, the most famous British Charlotte is most likely Charlotte Bronte, who wrote Jane Eyre.

