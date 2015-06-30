Caitlyn Jenner's first appearance and more from NYC's pride weekend

Caitlyn Jenner recceived a big warm welcome from fans as she celebrated Pride in New York City on Sunday. The 65-year-old arrived to the Dream Downtown Hotel to watch Candis Cayne's DayDream show from PHD rooftop lounge with six friends and wore a big smile as she was greeted by the cheering crowd.

“She was very shy but very nice,” a partygoer told HELLO! “She was with Candis Cayne and two other trans women. She didn't talk to the crowd but waved when people began chanting.”

Looking gorgeous at our pride finale! #CaitlynJenner #CandisCayne #VossEvents #LoveWins Una foto publicada por Voss Events (@vossevents) el 28 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 2:52 PDT



Caitlyn looked poised and glamorous for the event – hosted by Voss Events – wearing a white peplum shirt over a white skirt and her hair in loose curls around her shoulders. It was a big appearance for the star, who has kept a relatively low profile since making her debut on the cover of June cover of Vanity Fair.

Her appearance capped off a celebrity-filled weekend at New York City’s pride festivities. Actor and parade Grand Marshal Ian McKellen, who stars in the upcoming film Mr. Holmes, scheduled to be released in mid-July, proudly waved the rainbow-colored flag as he greeted parade-goers.

@ianmckellen at @nycpride - The March #BFAxNYCPRIDE | #TeamBFA photo by @kellytaub for BFA.com #ImagesMatter #BFApartnerships Una foto publicada por Images Matter. (@bfa) el 28 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 3:22 PDT



He wasn’t the only actor to show the love. Darren Criss, who is now starring in the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, posted a photo on Instagram with co-star Rebecca Naomi Jones surrounded by rainbow flags – and of course wearing Hedwig T-shirts.

Chelsea Clinton also made an appearance in the parade, marching with volunteers as she campaigned for her mother Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. Pop sensation Ariana Grande closed out the festivities at Dance on the Pier where she put on a custom show.

Happy Pride y'all! @onerebeccajones #HedwigOnBway #NYCPride Una foto publicada por Darren Criss (@darrencriss) el 28 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 11:27 PDT



Record-breaking crowds gathered in central London over the weekend, where model Cara Delevingne looked down on the parade from her vantage point on top of the Hotel Café Royal, posting a photo of the masses on Instagram. More than a million people joined the festivities in the capital, according to organizers.

British singer Rita Ora got into the spirit by wrapping herself in a rainbow flag in her dressing room at the London club G-A-Y where she performed her new hit song 'Poison' on Sunday night.

Happy PRIDE! #loveisourPOiSoN http://smarturl.it/ROPoison OUT NOW! Una foto publicada por Rita Ora (@ritaora) el 27 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 7:09 PDT



In Canada, singer Elton John’s husband David Furnish served as grand marshal of the parade in Toronto. The two converted their civil partnership into marriage last December and to mark Friday’s momentous Supreme Court decision, which was in favor of same-sex marriage across all 50 states in the U.S., the two re-posted photos from their ceremony on Instagram.