Lewis Hamilton wishes ex Nicole Scherzinger the 'happiest of birthdays'

Friendliest exes ever? Lewis Hamilton wished ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger a happy birthday in an Instagram post on Monday. The couple called off their seven-year relationship in February, but the Formula One driver still has nothing but love for his former girlfriend. In the lengthy post, Lewis wished Nicole the "Happiest of Birthdays" and thanked her for the time they spent together.

The 30-year-old shared a snap of him and Nicole taken when they were still an item, writing: "Dear friend, through the years we shared a lot, I wouldn't have changed a thing. All the experiences made me the man I'm proud to be now."



He continued: "The memories together will never be taken away no matter how old we get and I'm thankful for the time we had. I'm wishing you the Happiest of Birthdays, and may God continue to bless you in all that you do. #waayyupstayblessed"

Lewis and Nicole split at the beginning of February, marking the fourth time they had broken up during their on-off seven-year romance. Nicole, 37, said she was "devastated" by the split, which is said to have been caused by the pressures of maintaining a long distance relationship and their differing views on marriage.

The former Pussycat Doll has maintained a relatively low profile since the split, and was clearly in a reflective mood as she celebrated her special day in Mykonos. Sharing a photo from her getaway with friends, Nicole wrote: "Good morning from #Mykonos… I couldn't imagine a better birthday view to wake too…actually haven't slept. Don't want to miss a second of this day.



"Not a moment. #stillness Reflecting…where does the time go? Thru it all, I'm so full of #love and #gratitude. Thank you to all my family, loved ones, friends and fans for believing in me and yea… just loving and accepting me for who I am. I love you back. I'm carrying you with me today on my #birthday. From #myheart to yours. All my love…"

While Nicole enjoys her Grecian vacation, Lewis has been in London with Kendall Jenner,Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonason Sunday following a trip to watch Kanye West headline at Glastonbury festival on Saturday.