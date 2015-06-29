Olivia Munn shows off sword fighting skills with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Don’t pick a fight with this actress! Olivia Munn looked fierce as she practiced her sword fighting tricks on Sunday. The X-Men star certainly looked like a convincing samurai as she twirled the blade around her body and over her head in a video she posted on Instagram. Behind her, boyfriend and NFL football player, 31-year-old Aaron Rogers was doing his best as he practiced with a fighting staff.

Photo: Getty Images

While she didn’t give much away in the video caption, saying only that she “learned some new tricks...,” there’s a good chance Olivia was practicing for her role as Betsy Braddock/Psylocke in the upcoming film X-Men: Apocalypse, scheduled to be released next year. At the end of the short video, the actress turns and laughs after the Green Bay Packer's quarterback makes a come here motion with his hand.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to Japanese culture having spent much of her childhood there, thanks to her stepfather who was stationed there with the U.S. military.

Learned some new tricks... A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 28, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

Wearing an off-the-shoulder Green Bay Packers shirt, the actress showed her support for her QB hottie, who is due to return to training at the end of July. The brunette beauty has said previously that when the two met she had no idea who he was. “All I saw was that he was attractive,” she told Conan O’Brien in January. “I didn’t really care what he did.”

Though her boyfriend of one year is the pro-athlete, Olivia is in pretty good shape as well, working out several times a week with a trainer. In addition to X-Men, she is in the midst of filming the much awaited sequel to Zoolander with Ben Stiller.

While she looked polished in this video, she has previously talked about her clumsiness, telling David Letterman that she “shouldn’t be allowed in public” after dislocating her shoulder while she was goofing around on a swing in an apartment in Prague.

She isn’t the only one in this power couple that’s having a great year. Aaron was named the Most Valuable Player in the NFL in 2015 for the second time, taking the honor in 2011 as well. The couple are also parents to a sweet adopted pup named Chance. On Father's Day, the actress posted a picture of her football player beau and their pup with the message: "Happy Father's Day to the best dad any puppy could ask for. #thedogfather #adoptdontshop #rescue"

Wonder how Chance can handle a sword!