Michelle Williams purchases 114-year-old Brooklyn home

Actress Michelle Williams has always been a fan of Brooklyn, and it seems she is sticking with the New York City neighborhood again. It's been revealed by community blog Ditmas Park Corner that she purchased a new house in Prospect Park South. The starlet dropped around $2.5 million on a 114-year-old Colonial Revival home almost a year after listing her other Brooklyn home she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams has purchased a new home in Brooklyn Photo: Getty Images

"This gracious home has 18 rooms, 8 gas and wood-burning fire places, with their original ornate mantels and original decorative dental and ornate moldings," reads the listing. "This is a one-of-a-kind home with amazing detail, original craftsmanship — so much to see."

Real estate site Brownstoner once said the home and its location were impressive writing, "It’s a huge behemoth in a neighborhood of large houses, sitting on a prime corner lot. This was a home built to impress, and it does so quite well." The rare find was originally built for Brooklyn lumber dealer J.C. Woodhull in the early 1900s and is now classified as a bit of fixer-upper.

The 34-year-old's new purchase comes after she put her Boerum Hill brownstone that she bought with Heath on the market in October of last year. Originally purchased for $3.6 million, just before giving birth to her and Heath’s daughter, Matilda Ledger, in 2005, the family lived there until the couple split up in 2007.

Michelle continued to live in Brooklyn after the Dark Knight actor died of an accidental overdose in 2008 before listing the four-story, six-bedroom property for $7.5 million. It later sold for 17 percent over its asking price at $8.8 million.

The notoriously private star has enjoyed life in the quieter New York neighborhood and recently opened up about being a working single mom. "I feel like I’m so good at raising a kid when I’m not working," recently opened up to ELLE UK. "I don’t forget anything. I’ve got everything covered. It’s a real luxury to have a moment when I’m not scrambling. I feel like most of my life, I’m trying to do two things at once, both to the best of my abilities. So that leaves me feeling pretty exhausted."

