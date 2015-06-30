'Suicide Squad' director hires on-set therapist for cast

The upcoming film Suicide Squad is so dark, that director David Ayer has hired a therapist to be on hand for the actors, in case it becomes too hard for them to step out of their villainous characters off set. The filmmaker wanted to make sure that his team of super villains played by Will Smith (Deadshot), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Jared Leto (The Joker) maintain their sanity while taking on their outrageous roles.

Photo: Twitter/@DaivdAyeMovies

“We kind of have a therapist on board in case you fall off the wagon and really are villainous,” said Adam Beach who plays Slipnot in the thriller, to E!’s Marc Malkin. “There’s a friend of Ayer’s that’s very unique in making sure we have our ground.”

Adam reassures the fans that the director’s friend is not a therapist in particular, but more of a life-coach who can lend help and support. “Us actors explore very thin fine lines going into the dark side, and he wants to make sure we finish a movie and don't disappear somewhere and not show up for work,” he added in the interview.

And it seems like cast member Jared Leto is already trying to keep things light-hearted on set as well. Taking his role of the Joker seriously, the Oscar winner played some pranks on his co-stars. “He sent Margot Robbie a nice love letter, in a black box with a rat in it, a live rat," noted Adam. "It was beautiful, then he sent bullets to Will.”

Photo: Twitter/@DavidAyeMovies

While the film, which is centered on some of DC comic's most heinous villains called the "Task Force X", is not set to hit theatres until August 2016, director David has taken to his social media to keep the fans up to date with pictures of the cast and set.

“Ready for battle,” he tweeted with a photo of a table full of weapons, that will be used for the movie.

Ready for battle pic.twitter.com/NYQdY0XXS0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 24, 2015

The film also stars Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Cara Delevingne.