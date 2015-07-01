Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson celebrate son Ace's 2nd birthday

Happy Birthday Ace! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s adorable baby boy celebrated his 2 nd birthday on Tuesday. The songstress and fashion mogul took to her Instagram to post a few snaps of her son celebrating. In one of the shots, the little man is in his car seat “channeling his inner Harry Styles.”

Ace Knute channeling his inner Harry Styles on the way home from dinner tonight #HappyBirthday #2 A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2015 at 10:50pm PDT



Jessica, 34, and Eric, 35, are also parents to Ace’s older sister Maxwell, 3. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the mother of two mentioned how her boy and girl are enough. “Oh, we are done,” she told the radio host. “I say we’re done. I don’t want to accidentally get pregnant one day and then that poor kid feels like it wasn’t meant to be or something, we’ve got the girl, and we’ve got the boy.”

The mother of two posted another snapshot of her and hubby wearing matching black shirts and holding the birthday boy in the middle of them, while he drank from a tropical sippy cup.

“Happy Birthday Ace #2,” she captioned the pic.

Happy Birthday Ace #2 A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2015 at 10:37pm PDT



The couple will celebrate their wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. She admitted to Ryan that although their marriage was still in the honeymoon phase, champagne toasts don’t happen every morning. “If anything, we wake up, and I’m like ‘stop breathing on me!’ We have felt like that ever since we got married, we’ve been living on this honeymoon, for some reason life is better. But we don’t toast every morning with champagne.

She may want the honeymoon phase to last, but her adorable kids getting older is one thing she wishes she could stop. “2yrs old?!?! Can we live here forever? I love you Ace Knute Johnson. Happy Birthday,” she captioned a candid shot of the birthday boy on a blow up slide.

2yrs OLD?!?! Can we live here forever? I love you Ace Knute Johnson. Happy Birthday!  A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2015 at 10:30pm PDT



In another post featuring Ace and Max drawing on a chalk wall she made the same plea. “Please stop getting older.”