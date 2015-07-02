Rachel McAdams dating 'True Detective' co-star Taylor Kitsch

This may just be one of the best looking couples ever to come together. A month after news began to buzz about a possible relationship between Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch, sources confirm to US Weekly that the two are in fact dating.

The news comes after the True Detective co-stars were spotted dining at West Hollywood's Osteria Mozza on June 2. “It hasn’t been long,” an insider told the mag. “But it’s serious.” The Canadian duo just wrapped the second season of the HBO drama and "grew closer on set" after having been "friends for years", according to a source.

Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch are dating Photos: Getty Images

Rachel is no stranger to falling in love on set. She famously had a relationship with The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling and later with Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen, who she met while shooting Midnight in Paris. “A set may seem like a good place for romance, but I don’t think it’s very conducive; it’s too distracting,” she told Glamour. “Every relationship I’ve had with a coworker comes after the fact.”

Rachel famously dated co-star Ryan Gosling as well Photo: Getty Images

It seems the 36-year-old is sticking to her dating tradition as the romance seems to have heated up more since the show wrapped and Taylor broke up with fitness instructor Jennifer Welch . “I don’t know if it’s full-blown love yet, but they talk constantly,” another source confirmed. “They’re really into each other. She talks about him all the time!”

Rachel found love on set again as she dated Michael Sheen after filming Midnight in Paris with him Photo: Getty Images

While we'll have to wait for the pair to step up publicly together again, for now we can see their on-screen chemistry in their show since it premiered last week.