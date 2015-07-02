Roselyn Sánchez quits Donald Trump's Miss USA with Eric Winter's help

Usually one to do the firing, Donald Trump is actually having people quit on him after he made a series of controversial comments about immigration issues. Roselyn Sánchez announced that she would be pulling out from her gig as co-host of Univision’s telecast of the Miss USA pageant.

The tough decision was actually encouraged by the beauty's husband, Dallas actor Eric Winter . “He’s been nothing but supportive,” Roselyn told Entertainment Weekly. “I felt horrible. I felt like [by hosting] I’d go against my people.”

Roselyn credited her husband for helping her quit her hosting duties Photo: Getty Images

The Devious Maids star was in Puerto Rico for a children’s charity event last week when she saw Donald's comments about Mexicans take over her Twitter feed and she called her team that night to say she would not be co-hosting the pageant run by the Celebrity Apprentice star.

The former Miss Puerto Rico relied on her husband to help craft the proper public statement in the sensitive matter. “He read it, and he’d say ‘This is going a little too far, try this,’” added Roselyn. “He was incredibly supportive, even though he’s white and he can’t relate to the struggle at all.”

Donald Trump made controversial comments about immigration Photo: Getty Images

The 42-year-old is just one of many celebrities pulling out of the pageant. Co-hosts Cheryl Burke and Thomas Roberts both quit following NBC’s decision to terminate its business relationship with Donald along with football legend Emmitt Smith.

"In light of Mr. Trump's statements and the subsequent decisions made by NBC [to sever ties with the businessman], I have decided not to participate as a judge in the 2015 Miss USA pageant," Emmitt wrote on his Facebook page. "Knowing firsthand through my wife, [former Miss Virginia] Pat Smith, how much the women prepare for this event, I continue to send my support and best wishes to everyone competing this year."

Jonathan Scott also pulled out as a judge of the Miss USA pageant Photo: Getty Images

Flo Rida, who was set to perform, also dropped out and Jonathan Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers announced he would not participate as a judge. "I'm an advocate for equality in every sense of the word," Jonathan announced on Facebook. "It makes my soul ache to hear the hurtful comments being made about the people I love."

Donald is now suing Univision for $500 million after the network dropped Miss USA.