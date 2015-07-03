Johnny Depp selling his French village for $26 million

Sure, we all know celebrities own massive mansions worth millions of dollars, but owning an entire village is a bit wild. That's exactly what Johnny Depp did in 2001 when he purchased a French village, and now he's selling it.

The 37-acre property situated 17 miles from Saint Tropez is being sold for around $26 million. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's Plan de La Tour estate features stone-built houses dating back more than 200 years and has had over $10 million worth of improvements according to the Los Angeles Times. He converted a church to a guesthouse and installed a wine-tasting cave.

Also on the massive property is a main house, bar and restaurant, chapel, workshop, staff house, hunter's cabin, painter's studio, children's playroom, gym and several guest cottages.

For recreation, there's large and small swimming pools and a skateboard park all surrounded by olive trees, gardens and vineyards. If that's not enough to make the property alluring, Johnny is even throwing in some of his personal belongings and furniture to sweeten the deal.

The 52-year-old is known for his unique real estate purchases. Not only does he have a couple of places in the Los Angeles area and an apartment in New York City, he also has his own private island in the Bahamas called Little Hall’s Pond Cay. Johnny even married wife Amber Heard on the luxurious property that features six beaches he named after his children and former partner Vanessa Paradis, a main house and several smaller houses that run on solar power. "I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful," he told Vanity Fair in 2009. "You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom."

Johnny isn't the only celeb to own a unique piece of property. Mel Gibson has a private island in Fiji and Richard Branson owns Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.