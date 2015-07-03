Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter make first post-baby appearance

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter looked more in love than ever on Thursday evening as they made their first public appearance since becoming parents. The couple, who announced the birth of their son in June, mingled with fellow celebrities at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in Kensington Gardens, London.

Sherlock actor could not keep his eyes off his wife, who was showing no sign of sleepless nights. Sophie looked as stylish as ever in a full-skirted navy midi dress which she teamed with black heels and a clutch bag.

Benedict and Sophie, who welcomed their son in June, at Thursday night's Serpentine Gallery party in London Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Benedict coordinated with his wife, wearing a dark blue suit and another accessory – a huge smile on his face as he posed alongside Sophie for photos at the party.

On June 13, representatives for Benedict confirmed that he had become a dad. "Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son," read a statement from the couple.



Benedict and pregnant Sophie at the Oscars in February Photo: Getty Images



The pair have had a whirlwind year which has seen them get married in a romantic Valentine's Day ceremony and welcome their first child as Benedict's Hollywood career has skyrocketed. The star received an Oscar nomination this year for his role in The Imitation Game.